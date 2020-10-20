Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another spike in COVID-19 cases in B.C.

In today’s update, the province announced another 167 ones.

B.C. now has 1,688 active cases, with 4,156 people being monitored after being exposed to known cases.

A total of 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered.

Currently, 69 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Vancouver Island only had one new confirmed case.

There was also one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 254 in B.C.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said we have the ability to decide what the new COVID-19 wave looks like by continuing to use our layers of protection.

She encourages everyone to reach out to friends and neighbours in a safe way, to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.