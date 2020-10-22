Wanted man from Calgary may be in the Comox Valley. Ward was allegedly seen on a rural logging road, possibly wearing army green hunting clothes and riding a dark coloured bicycle. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

A man wanted for two counts of manslaughter is believed to be in the Comox Valley area.

Calgary police are searching for 20-year-old Jordan Jay Ward, who has a Canada wide warrant out for him.

He is the third suspect connected to a double homicide that happened in the community of Sandstone on Aug. 28th.

Ward was allegedly seen on a rural logging road, possibly wearing army green hunting clothes and riding a dark coloured bicycle.

On Sept. 7th, police shared that a second suspect had been charged in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid Shaikh and Abas Ahmed Ibrahim.

Ward who was believed to have critical information about the fatal shooting that could help advance the investigation.

If you have any information on Ward’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

If you Ward, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.