Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.

Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 263,364 votes. The Liberals are second with 208,766 votes while the Greens have 94,766 votes.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in the North Island riding.

Michelle Babchuk (NDP) – 3,292

Alexandra Morton (Greens) – 1,908

Norm Facey (Liberals) – 1,616

John Twigg (Convervatives) – 496

Because of the huge number of mail-in ballots, it’s expected that only 65 to 70 percent of all votes will be counted tonight.

Mail in ballots will each be certified, and then counted starting in 13 days.