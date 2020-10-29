NDP candidate Michele Babchuk looks to be a lock to take the reins as the North Island’s new MLA.

With all in-person ballots reported last Saturday, she was solidly in the lead with nearly double the votes of second-place Liberal candidate Norm Facey.

Once all of the mail-in ballots are counted, there’s a good chance Babchuk will move from a Campbell River city council seat to one in the B.C. legislature.

Babchuk knows the North Island, and the BC NDP, well. She’s lived in the riding for 20 years and has been a party member for 16.

“They are the party that is most closely affiliated to all of my moral and ethical beliefs,” she added.

Babchuk says she’s excited about the prospect of moving in a new political direction.

“I’ve decided to run as MLA because I’ve always been really, really interested in provincial politics,” Babchuk said.

“Public health care, public education, connectivity, forestry and I started off my elected career as a school trustee for School District 72, and it became something that is near and dear to me.”

Babchuk said she’s looking forward to working in caucus and with Premier-elect John Horgan.

“It’s sort of a dream of mine,” she said. “I’m so grateful and humbled by all the support from all the volunteers. Just a huge thank you to all of the volunteers who worked on my campaign.”

There’s a rocky road ahead starting with the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

“While I was campaigning, I heard very loud and clear that people were very concerned about the pandemic, and health care, and childcare, and seniors care, and just making sure their families are very safe and secure, during the whole COVID-19 experience,” she said.

“I believe that John’s got a really good plan to tackle that, and also a very good plan to deal with the economic recovery.”

Other challenges include helping the resource sector regain its feet, especially forestry, which Babchuk believes will remain a key economic driver in the region.

“Historically, forestry has been a part of the North Island for a long, long time and I believe it’s going to be there going into the future,” Babchuk said. “With technology, there’s going to be some changes for sure, but I don’t see it going anywhere.”

The next and final step is waiting for the mail-in ballots to be counted. Babchuk isn’t taking anything for granted.

“The outcome, right now, I’m very happy with what it is, to date, but we still have to wait for all of those ballots to be counted, and every vote really matters, and every voice deserves to be heard.”

Babchuk has been the Strathcona Regional District board chair for the past three years and served as a city councillor since 2014.

The new MLA replaces Claire Trevena, who served since 2005.