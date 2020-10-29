Island Health says it’s closing some outpatient labs and changing the hours of operation at others.

This is being done to ensure staff and resources are ready as cold and flu season picks up, and B.C. experiences its second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Starting Monday, November 2nd, the outpatient lab at the Campbell River hospital will have reduced hours from Monday to Friday.

There are no changes in hours at outpatient labs in the Comox Valley, and the Cumberland Health Centre lab will remain closed.

And at the hospital in Port Hardy, the lab will now be available by appointment only on Sundays.

To stay up to date with the most recent info around hours, and to see which location is available to you, click here. You can also call 1 (877) 370-8355.