Julia Strobach was last seen on October 31, 2013 on the 1000-block of Braidwood Road in Courtenay and has not been seen since. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP is still searching for Julia Strobach.

Tomorrow/today marks the seventh anniversary of her disappearance.

Strobach was last seen on Oct. 31st, 2013 on the 1000-block of Braidwood Road in Courtenay.

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding her disappearance to come forward.

She was 26 years old when she went missing; she would be 33 today.

Julia is approximately 5’9” tall with green eyes and an average build.

She had dyed bright red hair when she disappeared and may have been carrying a backpack.

“We will continue investigating until we can explain Julia’s disappearance,” said S/Sgt. Glen Breckon, Major Crime Unit, Comox Valley RCMP.

“We know that someone has information that will help us locate her. If you think you might know something, even what seems like a small piece of information or insignificant, we want you to call and speak with our investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP Detachment, (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2013-13948.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.