Health officials are warning the public after a suspected death cap mushroom was found in a residential neighbourhood on Vancouver Island.

It was discovered fruiting just south of Filberg Park in Comox.

While official lab confirmation is underway, Island Health says it’s “strongly suspected to be a death cap.”

It says the extremely toxic mushroom can make you sick or even kill you if ingested. Back in 2016, a Victoria toddler died after eating one.

Death caps are often confused with some edible mushrooms, like puffballs and paddy-straws. Island Health warns, “if you are uncertain or unsure – do not eat wild mushrooms.”

“Do not pick wild mushrooms unless you are knowledgeable about local varieties of mushrooms or are foraging with a person who can accurately identify them,” it says.

If you think you’ve consumed a poisonous mushroom, go to your nearest hospital. You can also call the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre at 1 (800) 567-8911 or call 911. Remember to keep a sample of the mushroom for testing.

For more information about death cap mushrooms, click here. A poster with what to look for is available here.