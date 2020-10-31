Now’s your chance to catch up on some sleep.

At 2:00 am tomorrow, November 1st, clocks go back one hour to 1:00 am in British Columbia and most of Canada.

This means the day will be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

The time on your cell phone will likely change automatically, but the chances are other clocks will have to be changed manually.

As we ‘fall back’, one Vancouver Island fire chief says it’s the perfect time to check smoke alarms in your home.

Campbell River’s Thomas Doherty says regularly checking and replacing smoke alarm batteries if needed is quite possibly the easiest, most affordable way to save lives.

He recommends you do this each spring or fall, with the time change. Daylight saving time returns at 2:00 am on March 14th of next year.