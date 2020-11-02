The BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths near Coombs.

The service told us that it was notified on Sunday of the deaths in the Whiskey Creek area.

“As we are early in our investigation, no further details are available,” the service said in a statement.

“As per the Coroners Act, and to protect the privacy of the decedents, we cannot confirm or release ID.”

CHEK News is reporting that the bodies were found in a gravel quarry popular with dirt bikers on the island.

CHEK also reported that multiple RCMP squad cars, as well as fire trucks were parked on the backroads off of Melrose Rd.

We have reached out to the Nanaimo RCMP for more information.