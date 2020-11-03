The Sayward and Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing north island woman.

Jennifer Renaas was last seen in Sayward on October 30th, at the Co-Op gas bar. She is known to visit communities on the island between Courtenay and Port Hardy.

She is described as a caucasian female, around 5 foot, 5 inches tall with a slight to medium build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP says she appears to be in her mid 40’s to early 50’s.

She is also known to drive a black 2004 Subaru Forester with BC Licence Plate AS1 49M.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sayward RCMP at 250-282-5522.