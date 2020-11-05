Support is growing for a Comox Valley family victimized by fire.

Earlier this week a fire broke out at Island of Eden Farms. The blaze destroyed the building that housed their mircrogreen operation.

In just one day, a GoFundMe page set up to support owners Alain and Chrissy Lepine had already surpassed its $5,000 goal, and as of this morning was approaching the $7,000 mark.

“This was their livelihood,” page organizer Hana Richardson says.

“Anyone who has had the privilege of meeting this beautiful family knows how loving and generous they are. My hope is as a community, we can come together and help them through this devastating time.”

Island of Eden Farms has been a part of the Farmers’ Market community for over four years.

The link to the GoFundMe page is here.