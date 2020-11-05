Port McNeill RCMP is investigating after a semi-truck ended up on its side just outside of Woss.

This past Tuesday, November 3rd at around 6:00 am, police were called to the single-vehicle crash between the 302 and 301 km marker on Highway 19.

The truck was heading north but somehow ended up in the southbound ditch. Items inside the trailer flew out and ended up in a nearby river, including a large forklift- type piece of equipment.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was sent to hospital.

“Woss and Port McNeill Volunteer fire department, along with BCAS responded and did a fantastic job securing the scene and assisting the injured driver,” says Corporal Nathan Lingley.

“Main Roads were quick to arrive on scene and take over traffic control,” he adds. “The seamless partnership from all agencies involved shows the great teamwork we have in this area of the Island.”