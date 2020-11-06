A record 425 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

In a live briefing today, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new numbers.

They include seven new cases on Vancouver Island with the majority in the Fraser Health region, at 268.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has climbed to 97, with 24 in intensive care.

Dr. Henry said as we learn more about the virus over the last couple of months, we’ve been able to adapt our daily activities and continue many things in a safe and responsible way.

“This is important for our overall mental, social, physical, and economic wellbeing and a key goal in our COVID-19 response, to minimize the impact of this virus both on the health system, on us individually, but on our communities,” she added.

B.C.’s total case count is now 16,560.

Meanwhile, 12,806 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Henry said to put it into perspective, the new cases are from 11,020 tests done in the labs around B.C.

“That gives a provincial percent positive of 3.8 per cent, a rise from what we have been seeing in the last few weeks,” she said.

Dr. Henry says some guidelines have never changed including the basic safeguards of washing your hands regularly, not touching our face, keeping our safe distance from others, and wearing a mask in indoor spaces.