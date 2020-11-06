Medical masks are now mandatory in all healthcare facilities in B.C.

The Ministry of Health issued the order yesterday.

It is now mandatory that all visitors, staff, and patients wear them in long-term care homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, and doctor’s offices.

It will be up to the facilities to provide the medical masks.

All workers will be expected to keep masks on including in common areas and break rooms unless eating and drinking and patients will be required to wear them when outside their rooms.