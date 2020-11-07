BC Transit makes experience easier for riders with mobile app
A BC Transit bus. (supplied by BC Transit)
BC Transit is making things easier for its riders.
It’s endorsed Transit, a mobile app that’s now available for use in 18 BC Transit systems across the province.
According to the transit authority, the app utilizes real-time technology on buses in seven of its communities. It also uses crowd-sourcing, to help provide trip information to customers.
When launching Transit, riders can see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colours. There’s also accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, and step-by-step navigation.
BC Transit says the app is comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely-adopted. You can find it on both Apple iOS and Android.
Systems offering Transit:
- Chilliwack including the Fraser Valley Express
- Cranbrook
- Central Fraser Valley including the Fraser Valley Express
- Campbell River
- Comox Valley (NextRide real-time information)
- Cowichan Valley
- Dawson Creek
- Fort St Johns
- Kelowna (NextRide real-time information)
- Kamloops (NextRide real-time information)
- Nanaimo (NextRide real-time information)
- Prince George
- Squamish (NextRide real-time information)
- Sunshine Coast
- Vernon
- Victoria (NextRide real-time information)
- Whistler (NextRide real-time information)
- West Kootenay