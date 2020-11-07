A Vancouver Island MP has led the charge to make sure Canadian workers can wear poppies.

Earlier this week, it was learned that Whole Foods banned its workers from wearing pins and buttons, including Remembrance poppies.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney asked for unanimous consent today for the House of Commons to condemn the grocery giant.

She said the policy was disheartening and disrespectful, not only to the employees, but to veterans and their families, and to all Canadians.

All members participating in the hybrid sitting granted unanimous consent to hear the motion, and passed it unanimously.

Whole Foods has scrapped its policy, and will allow poppies on staff aprons at its 14 Canadian locations.