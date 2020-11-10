The Kwakiutl First Nation is teaming up with the University of Victoria and Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACE) to offer a business course for Indigenous people.

The program will be free for up to 20 students and take place in-person at the North Island Mall.

It will feature a wide range of professors from UVIC’s business school, covering topics like accounting, marketing, sustainability and business planning.

Brenden Johnston is the man behind the program and he says the focus is to bring the education to the students and get them involved in their local communities.

“This is our first time in the Port Hardy area, but it’s definitely not the first program we’ve run. We’ve run 37 of these similar programs across B.C and we’ve had over 500 indigenous graduates go through our programs and they’ve had a lot of success including the creation of 136 indigenous lead businesses.

“Were going to continue that success up here in the Port Hardy area.”

Johnston adds that the program covers a curriculum of six business courses, but the schedule will be less structured than a standard university class, with two to three class days per week, with a break over the winter, for a total of 25 in-class days.

He encourages anyone who’s interested to apply because no previous business education is required.

Education councillor for the Kwakiutl First Nation Marion Hunt says it’s exciting to have these opportunities available on the North Island.

“In the past, there were folks who completed the program who went on to start pizza restaurants, eco-tourism, an art supply business, funeral services, wilderness adventure tours, life skills, women’s online networking, mobile hair and nails, and the list goes on,” she indicated.

The deadline to apply to the program is November 12th.

If you are interested in applying or would like more information, reach out to Brenden Johnston at brendenj@uvic.ca.