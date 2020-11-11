Adults with special needs have a new opportunity to train for a career.

NIC’s Employment Transition Grounds and Custodial Assistant program will run in both Campbell River and Port Alberni via blended delivery, starting in January.

The 26-week program is one of NIC’s accessible learning programs that help people with disabilities train for jobs and gain independence.

Kathy O’Donnell, the Chair of NIC’s Department of Accessible Learning says the program is a great stepping stone for those who need it.

“It’s a program that’s aimed squarely at helping students put a solid floor beneath their feet, to have those core skills to work in the custodial or grounds maintenance sectors.”

“The work experience is a key part of the program, as it enables students to apply for work with confidence because they’ve already had a chance to practice the skills,” explains O’Donnell.

Upon graduating, students can pursue a range of employment opportunities at hotels and motels, schools, recreation centres, hospitals and health care centres, daycares, seniors care facilities, city and regional parks, golf courses, greenhouses and garden centres.

To learn more and apply for the program, visit North Island College’s website.