Police are sending out a reminder to be extra cautious when walking near roads at night, after a man was struck by a bus in Port Hardy.

The passenger side mirror hit him while he was walking along Byng Road this past Monday, November 9th at around 7:00 pm.

Just moments earlier, another vehicle had also almost hit the man.

A police investigation went on to find that the man was intoxicated. He suffered minor injuries and no charges were laid.

As drivers have very limited visibility when it’s dark out, Port Hardy RCMP is encouraging the public to wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight when walking at night.