A Vancouver Island night spot is paying the price for breaking COVID-19 violations.

Owners of the Campbell River establishment were fined twice in November for failing to comply with health regulations.

Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre says they had complaints about the establishment not following health orders.

“Health authorities and Campbell River RCMP first made visits to the establishment for education purposes to ensure the rules were fully understood,” Tyre said.

“Unfortunately subsequent visits to the night spot found further violations and two fines of $2300 each were levied against the location.”

Tyre said fines are typically a last resort.

“There are businesses and people out there doing their best to follow the rules, keep people safe, and get by during this pandemic,” he added.

“It’s important that businesses and people follow the rules for the public’s safety and in order to keep things running and open.”

If you wish to report a crime, you’re asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1.