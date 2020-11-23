NIC instructor Tom Klatt works with a student in NIC’s carpentry shop. Women in Construction Tradestraining will be held in communities throughout the region – giving women a chance to sample various trades and explore new career opportunities. (Supplied by North Island College)

Women interested in joining the construction industry are invited to learn more about it early in the new year.

Women in Construction Trades is a series of tuition-free sessions, led by experienced instructors and industry professionals.

They’ll offer an overview of various trades programs and skills taught at North Island College.

Each session is one-to-two weeks long and will be offered via a mix of in-person and digital delivery.

Sessions will be offered in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Port Alberni and Port Hardy.

“Building on the success of the inaugural program delivered in Port Alberni during Winter 2020, we are pleased to announce we are expanding this program across our service area,” said Cheryl O’Connell, dean of Trades and Technical Programs at NIC.

“The Women in Construction Trades sessions offer a great overview of NIC’s trades programs and related employment opportunities for graduates,” O’Connell added. “These orientation sessions are designed for women who are interested in exploring the trades, seeking information on NIC’s trades training or considering a career change.”

Trades topics covered in the sessions will vary by location and may include subjects like welding, joinery, automotive and carpentry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to practise hands-on skills in NIC’s training shops and experience trades training firsthand.

The training will be held:

Jan. 11-22, 2021 – Campbell River

Jan. 18-29, 2021 – Comox Valley

Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2021 – Port Alberni

Feb. 8-12, 2021 – Port Hardy

The program is funded by the Government of Canada’s Women in Construction Fund.

To register or learn more, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades or contact ashley.russo@nic.bc.ca.