Jakob and Jasmen Christoph (Christoph Real Estate Group), Aaron Bellmore (Fresh Coast Investments), and Darryl Robbins and Jay Dzuba (Robbins & Company) are matching donations to Habitat until the end of the year (Photo: Karen McKinnon)

It’s the season of giving, and Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is asking for some help from Vancouver Islanders.

It’s ready to embark on two new affordable housing projects, set to go up in Courtenay and Campbell River. And, to help make it all happen, the Habitat VIN team is calling for donations.

After an unusual and challenging year, Habitat VIN wasn’t sure if Christoph Real Estate Group, Fresh Coast Investments, and Robbins & Company would recommit to their yearly holiday donation campaign. Every year, these three businesses match donations made by individuals.

However, seeing the need for more safe and affordable housing, they decided to not only return as campaign sponsors but to also increase their matching commitment. They’ll now partner to match donations up to a total of $10,500.

“This is a community-led campaign, and every donor, no matter their giving amount, is now a part of making these homes a reality,” says executive director Pat McKenna. “With your help, we can raise $21,000 towards safe and affordable housing this holiday season.”

Donors can choose whether their gift supports Comox Valley projects, Campbell River projects, or they can provide an unrestricted donation that impacts all areas of Habitat VIN’s operations.

Its two current multi-phase, multi-unit projects on 1330 Lake Trail Road in Courtenay and 477 Hilchey Road in Campbell River are expected to come to completion in the near future, serving a total of 21 families.

Then, sometime next year, crews will start construction on two larger projects in both communities.

Habitat’s upcoming 1375 Piercy Avenue project in Courtenay will provide 12 affordable homes for families in need, and another 12-unit project on 461 Hilchey Road in Campbell River will begin soon after. It plans to complete both projects, totalling 24 homes, by the end of 2024.

To have your donation to Habitat VIN doubled, visit this website and donate before midnight on December 31st.