We’re seeing a changing of the guard in B.C.’s North Island riding.

Newly-elected NDP MLA Michelle Babchuk was sworn into the legislature on Tuesday.

Babchuk replaces fellow NDP’er Claire Trevena, who decided not to run for re-election in the Oct. 24th election.

Trevena had represented the riding since 2005.

“I’ve dedicated much of my life to community advocacy and I’m grateful that I have the opportunity to continue this calling at a provincial level,” said Babchuk, who had previously served as a City of Campbell River councillor since 2014, and before that was on the SD72 school board.

“I know the issues we face in the North Island are unique and urgent and the past year has been a struggle for many in our community. I am committed to keeping family-supporting jobs close to home and working to improve the services people rely on.”

Babchuk was among the 57 new BC NDP members sworn in as part of B.C.’s 42nd Parliament.

They help make up the largest NDP caucus in B.C. history.