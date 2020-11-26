We’re in for a rainy end to the workweek.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for North Vancouver Island.

It says a prolonged period of heavy rain is forecasted for the Central Coast and northwestern Vancouver Island today through tomorrow.

A pair of frontal waves will bring heavy rain to the coastal sections of the Central Coast and northwestern Vancouver Island.

Rainfall amounts of 120 to 150 mm are expected by tomorrow evening on the Central Coast, with about 90 mm near Port Alice. The heavy rain increases the risk of localized flooding or road washouts.

You’re encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca. You can also tweet reports using #BCStorm.