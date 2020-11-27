A warning that keeping things outside, because of COVID-19, can lead to theft.

Parents and daycare workers in Nanaimo were left angry and in shock, after their kids’ backpacks were stolen from daycare this past Tuesday.

The backpacks were hung on a fence outside due to COVID-19 guidelines.

As soon as the daycare owner noticed they were missing, she called police and reviewed her security system.

The thief was caught on camera riding into the driveway off Wildlife Place on a yellow mountain bike at around 10:45 am. He then walked over to the backpacks, grabbed three and rode off.

Police patrolled the area, but could not find him.

However, about an hour later, Constable Gary O’Brien says two of the three backpacks were found in a nearby marsh area. Their contents were strewn all over the place.

The third backpack was not found, and police believe it was kept by the suspect as it’s somewhat larger than the other two.

The suspect is described as caucasian, in his late teens to early 20’s. He can be seen in the surveillance video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345. Quote file #2020-40114.