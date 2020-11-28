BC Transit and The Regional District of Mount Waddington are announcing a seasonal service change in the Mount Waddington Transit System.

Due to the pandemic, the annual Mt. Cain ski shuttle will not be operating this year.

To reflect the cancellation of this service, BC Transit says it will be adjusting specific route schedules offering Saturday service from December to March in the transit system.

Schedule changes will be implemented on Saturday-only routes 5 Coal Harbour and 6 Woss from December 5th through to March 31st of next year.

