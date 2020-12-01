Another grim milestone, and weekend, for COVID-19 in B.C.

The virus claimed a record 46 lives over the weekend, as the province reported yet another dramatic spike in cases.

B.C. added another 2,077 cases since Friday, which includes additional 277 historical cases previously missed because of a data error in the Fraser Health region.

That includes 1,365 new cases from Fraser Health, 371 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 on Vancouver Island, 212 in the Interior Health Region, and 73 people in the Northern Health Region.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie sent out her “heartfelt” condolences to the families of each of those who died over the weekend – about 80 percent of whom were living in long term care.

“We all feel your loss and we mourn with you, and I want to, as well, express the pain that I know that the caregivers in the communities that these people lived in, also, are mourning their loss this weekend.”

She said the losses reflect the devastation the virus can cause if it gets into B.C.’s care homes and the impact the novel coronavirus has on our seniors and elders “who are so important to our history, our family, and our community.”

There are now 57 active outbreaks and 1,338 active cases in the province’s long-term care system, including 847 residents and 487 staff.