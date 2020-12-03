A Vancouver Island business owner got more than she bargained for, after asking a group of loiterers to leave before opening for the day.

On November 25th at around 8:30 am, police in Campbell River were called after a 37-year-old woman spit in the owner’s face after she was asked to move along. The spitter then claimed she had COVID-19.

Constable Maury Tyre says police found the suspect close by and arrested her. She was released on protective conditions for a court date in January of next year, and could be facing changes of Assault and Mischief.