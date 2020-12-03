Cram the Cruiser 2020 is set for Dec. 5th at the IGA in Port McNeill. Photo supplied by: Port McNeill RCMP

The annual Cram the Cruiser event is back for another year in Port McNeill, and it’s all in support of the Harvest Food Bank.

Organizers are calling on residents to drop off non-perishable food donations this coming Saturday, December 5th between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, at the IGA on Campbell Way.

Port McNeill RCMP, the local IGA, Port McNeill Lions Club, and the Port McNeill Community Policing Society have teamed up to help out the food bank this holiday season, and they’re hoping you can stop by and donate.

If you don’t have any non-perishable food items on hand, and you’d rather donate cash, that’s accepted too.