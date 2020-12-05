The virus is not letting up and neither can we.

That’s the message Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is putting forward after B.C recorded another 711 cases Friday.

She says we must continue to stay small and stay local, so we can slow the spread of the virus.

Here on Vancouver Island, 10 new cases were reported in Friday’s briefing.

In The Vancouver Coastal Health Region, one hundred and forty-three new ones were announced.

B.C also recorded 11 new deaths as a result of the virus.

To see region-specific COVID-19 numbers, visit the BCCDC website.