Island Health is confirming another COVID-19 exposure at Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River.

According to the health authority, dates of potential exposure occurred between November 30th and December 2nd.

A letter directed towards parents, guardians, students and staff of Carihi stated that the person who tested positive is “isolating and being followed by Island Health.”

When receiving a positive COVID-19 test result at a school, Island Health follows a rigorous protocol.

It’s currently completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. SD72 says anyone identified through public health’s contact tracing will be contacted by the end of today (Dec. 5th).

If your child’s school receives a notification of exposure, it does not necessarily mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health will work with the school and school district to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance. If you do not receive a call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school.

This is the second exposure associated with Carihi. The first occurred on September 28th. It was later confirmed by Island Health on October 8th.