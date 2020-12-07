With another semester approaching for NIC students, the college has updated its online virtual orientation.

The tool first launched ahead of the fall semester and provided all the information and resources students needed to be successful in their studies during the pandemic.

Manager of student life, Dean Martin says this year’s winter orientation includes updated videos, webinars, tours and other resources.

“We received a lot of great feedback from our first virtual orientation which launched in August,” said Dean Martin, manager, student life.

“This updated orientation for Winter includes new resources and videos in response to feedback from our recent student survey and will help to answer a lot of the questions we received from students this past term.”

The pre-recorded sessions are available online now, to give students the opportunity to check out the videos in the weeks leading up to term.

Along with the pre-recorded sessions, a series of live sessions will be held the second week of January including tips on navigating NIC’s digital learning platforms and tips on how to have a successful term.

More information can be found on North Island College’s website.