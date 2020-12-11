Ottawa has released a climate change plan that includes steady increases to its carbon tax in each of the next 10 years.

The federal price on carbon will continue to increase by $10 a tonne until it reaches $50 per tonne in 2022.

The price is to jump $15 a tonne after that until it reaches $170 by 2030.

The money is to go to retrofitting buildings such as arenas; renewable energy; biofuel and hydrogen projects; and getting remote communities off diesel.

There is a $3-billion challenge fund for large emitters to implement strategies such as carbon capture.

The plan is to achieve a 32 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, slightly more than the federal Liberal’s 30 per cent commitment.