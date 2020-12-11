A warning that steering clear of road checks is never a good idea.

Nanaimo RCMP were in for an interesting evening last Saturday, December 5th, after a woman who was pulled over at a road check asked an officer how she could avoid them in the future.

“When the officer explained the reason for the road checks, she demanded to know where all future road checks would be so she could avoid them,” says Constable Gary O’Brien.

The woman then refused to produce her driver’s license, although O’Brien says she was asked a handful of times to do so.

This led to her arrest for Obstruction under the Criminal Code. She was later released on an Appearance Notice, and will be heading to Nanaimo Provincial Court in February.

O’Brien adds that drivers should expect to see road checks all December long, on any given night.