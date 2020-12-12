Less than two years to go until drivers here in Port Hardy and across B.C. can renew auto insurance at their fingertips.

ICBC says its new online model is set to launch in May of 2022.

It will allow customers to renew personal insurance and get temporary operation permits, with some restrictions, all online. More products are expected to be made available in the future.

“We know British Columbians want more convenience when they purchase and renew their auto insurance,” says Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “This is another important step to make ICBC work better for British Columbians.”

According to the province, the work required to get these online services up and running will take place over the coming year.

Decal-related consultations are underway with brokers, police agencies and road safety partners. A decision on the future of the decal requirement is expected in 2021.

“Connecting with our customers in the ways they want and providing service options that make them feel supported continue to be an important part of our work,” adds ICBC president Nicolas Jimenez.

He says COVID-19 has accelerated ICBC’s expansion of digital services for customers, and that offering renewals online will make buying insurance even more convenient and flexible.

The online model is currently being developed with input from ICBC’s Online Broker Task Force. More details about online insurance purchases are expected soon.