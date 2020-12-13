School advisory councils in Port Hardy and Port McNeill, as well as the rest of the province, are getting some funding to ensure extracurricular activities are available when students can safely participate.

It’s all thanks to more than $11 million in funding through the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The program works to keep activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students afloat.

K-12 students are given support for experiences like student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment, as well as writing, drama and music clubs thanks to the grants program.

List for Port Hardy/Port McNeill:

District Parent Advisory Council SD #85 – $2,500.00 (Port Hardy)

Eagle View Elementary School PAC – $4,380.00 (Port Hardy)

Fort Rupert Elementary P.A.C. – $1,440.00 (Port Hardy)

Port Hardy Secondary School PAC – $5,320.00 (Port Hardy)

North Island Secondary School PAC – $6,160.00 (Port McNeill)

Port McNeill Elementary Schools PAC – $5,260.00 (Port McNeill)

The province says more than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils are receiving funding for the 2020-21 school year. See this full list of schools here.