Port Hardy RCMP officers are hoping to locate a man after some cigarettes were stolen from a store.

Police say Thursday night around 12:00 am, a man entered the Supreme Convenience store in Port Hardy and asked for two cartons of cigarettes.

Staff at the store gave him the items but was then threatened by the man after he took them without paying.

He left the store in a black SUV.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after but were unable to find him. A photo of him was taken through surveillance footage.

He’s described as caucasian, five-foot-six, bald and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to reach out to the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website.

If your information leads to an arrest or charge, you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below.