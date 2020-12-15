Photo provided by the Comox Valley Sports and Social Club, Facebook)
Arts, culture and sports programs are getting a boost on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.
The province announced $45 million will be given to local organizations this year through the Community Gaming Grants program.
Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs says with the type of year we’ve had, this money will be beneficial to set things up when we can return to play safely.
“While local soccer drills, arts programs and cultural celebrations may look different this year, I’m so pleased we can continue to support programs like these,” said Osborne.
“We know how important it is for not-for-profit organizations to continue to plan for the future, so when it is time for us to be together again, we can fully embrace sports, arts and cultural experiences as part of living in our vibrant and healthy communities.”
More than 700 not-for-profit arts organizations across the province will be getting $18.1 million, and $27.3 million will be heading to 800 non-profit sports organizations.
A list of the organizations receiving funding on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast can be found below.
Sports funding in the Comox Valley:
- Chimo Gymnastics Club $40,000
- Comox Valley Lacrosse Association $11,400
- B.C. Seniors Games Society – Zone 2 $33,000
- Comox Valley Ringette Association $6,000
- Comox Valley Aquatic Club $43,000
- Comox Valley Baseball Association $20,000
- Comox Valley Breakers Women’s Hockey $3,000
- Comox Valley Curling Club $10,000
- Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club $25,000
- Comox Valley Skating Club $27,000
- Comox Valley Volleyball Club $11,000
- Mt. Washington Ski Club $24,500
- The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association $100,000
Sports funding in Campbell River:
- Campbell River Athletic Association $3,900
- Campbell River Gymnastics Association $25,000
- Campbell River Judo Club $10,400
- Campbell River Skating Club $30,000
- Campbell River Swim Club $32,000
- Campbell River Volleyball Club $7,000
- Campbell River Wado Ryu Association $3,600
- Campbell River Youth Soccer Association $26,200
- Special Olympics British Columbia Society $18,000
Sports funding in Powell River:
- Powell River Aquatic Club $15,000
- Powell River Curling Club $7,100
- Powell River Gymnastics Society $44,300
- Powell River Kings Hockey Club Society $15,000
- Powell River Minor Hockey Association $55,000
- Powell River Skating Club $20,000
- Powell River Youth Soccer Association $29,800
Arts Funding in the Comox Valley:
- Comox Valley Art Gallery $45,000
- Comox Valley Community Arts Council $23,000
- Comox Valley Exhibition Association $45,000
- Comox Valley Youth Music Centre $19,000
- Courtenay and District Historical Society $47,000
- Courtenay Rainbow Youth Theatre Society $4,500
- The Alberni Project Society $9,000
- Comox Archives & Museum Society $16,500
- Performing Arts BC Festivals Society $20,400
Arts Funding in Campbell River:
- Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society $62,500
- Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery $34,000
- Campbell River Community Arts Council $20,000
- Campbell River Genealogy Society $3,500
- Campbell River Salmon Festival Society $25,000
Arts Funding in Powell River:
- Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy Association $22,000
- Powell River Academy of Music $30,000
- Powell River Council for Arts and Culture $10,000
- Powell River Film Society $14,000
- Powell River Historical Museum & Archives Association $27,000
- Townsite Heritage Society of Powell River $23,000
“We recognize that everyone is doing their best to keep our communities safe and flatten the curve. I appreciate how incredibly innovative organizations have been during these challenging times,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.
“We are committed to distributing these funds to organizations in a timely manner to make sure people can continue enjoying performances online, visiting their local museums by appointment, and taking part in the activities that bring them joy and support their well-being.”
To view the full list of arts, culture, and sports funding recipients, visit the Government of B.C website.