Arts, culture and sports programs are getting a boost on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The province announced $45 million will be given to local organizations this year through the Community Gaming Grants program.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs says with the type of year we’ve had, this money will be beneficial to set things up when we can return to play safely.

“While local soccer drills, arts programs and cultural celebrations may look different this year, I’m so pleased we can continue to support programs like these,” said Osborne.

“We know how important it is for not-for-profit organizations to continue to plan for the future, so when it is time for us to be together again, we can fully embrace sports, arts and cultural experiences as part of living in our vibrant and healthy communities.”

More than 700 not-for-profit arts organizations across the province will be getting $18.1 million, and $27.3 million will be heading to 800 non-profit sports organizations.

A list of the organizations receiving funding on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast can be found below.

Sports funding in the Comox Valley:

Chimo Gymnastics Club $40,000

Comox Valley Lacrosse Association $11,400

B.C. Seniors Games Society – Zone 2 $33,000

Comox Valley Ringette Association $6,000

Comox Valley Aquatic Club $43,000

Comox Valley Baseball Association $20,000

Comox Valley Breakers Women’s Hockey $3,000

Comox Valley Curling Club $10,000

Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club $25,000

Comox Valley Skating Club $27,000

Comox Valley Volleyball Club $11,000

Mt. Washington Ski Club $24,500

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association $100,000

Sports funding in Campbell River:

Campbell River Athletic Association $3,900

Campbell River Gymnastics Association $25,000

Campbell River Judo Club $10,400

Campbell River Skating Club $30,000

Campbell River Swim Club $32,000

Campbell River Volleyball Club $7,000

Campbell River Wado Ryu Association $3,600

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association $26,200

Special Olympics British Columbia Society $18,000

Sports funding in Powell River:

Powell River Aquatic Club $15,000

Powell River Curling Club $7,100

Powell River Gymnastics Society $44,300

Powell River Kings Hockey Club Society $15,000

Powell River Minor Hockey Association $55,000

Powell River Skating Club $20,000

Powell River Youth Soccer Association $29,800

Arts Funding in the Comox Valley:

Comox Valley Art Gallery $45,000

Comox Valley Community Arts Council $23,000

Comox Valley Exhibition Association $45,000

Comox Valley Youth Music Centre $19,000

Courtenay and District Historical Society $47,000

Courtenay Rainbow Youth Theatre Society $4,500

The Alberni Project Society $9,000

Comox Archives & Museum Society $16,500

Performing Arts BC Festivals Society $20,400

Arts Funding in Campbell River:

Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society $62,500

Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery $34,000

Campbell River Community Arts Council $20,000

Campbell River Genealogy Society $3,500

Campbell River Salmon Festival Society $25,000

Arts Funding in Powell River:

Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy Association $22,000

Powell River Academy of Music $30,000

Powell River Council for Arts and Culture $10,000

Powell River Film Society $14,000

Powell River Historical Museum & Archives Association $27,000

Townsite Heritage Society of Powell River $23,000

“We recognize that everyone is doing their best to keep our communities safe and flatten the curve. I appreciate how incredibly innovative organizations have been during these challenging times,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“We are committed to distributing these funds to organizations in a timely manner to make sure people can continue enjoying performances online, visiting their local museums by appointment, and taking part in the activities that bring them joy and support their well-being.”

To view the full list of arts, culture, and sports funding recipients, visit the Government of B.C website.