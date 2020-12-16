Cram the Cruiser 2020 is set for Dec. 5th at the IGA in Port McNeill. Photo supplied by: Port McNeill RCMP

Police in Port McNeill are celebrating a big success, after its annual Cram the Cruiser exceeded expectations.

On Saturday, December 5th, over 2,500 pounds of food, along with $5,800 in cash and gift cards, were donated at the annual event. It took place at the IGA on Campbell Way and was all in support of the Harvest Food Bank.

Constable Marcus Croy says students and staff at Sunset Elementary School then added to that total, handing over an additional 500 pounds of food.

“Thanks to the Port McNeill Lions Club for setting up their tent, IGA for making up all those convenient donation bags, and Chaplain Stan Rukin, Al Kollman, and my co-workers for volunteering their time,” Croy says.

“A special thanks also goes to the Black Bear Resort and Lemare Lake Logging for their incredible generosity,” he adds.

If you missed out and didn’t donate to this year’s Cram the Cruiser, the food bank keeps a donation bin outside of the IGA year-round.