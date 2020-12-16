The BC government is about to hit people who violate COVID health and safety protocols where it really hurts: in their credit rating.

Solicitor general Mike Farnworth is directing ICBC, which collects ticket fines on behalf of the government, to send deemed-guilty offenders immediately to collections.

Currently, payment reminders are sent for up to a year before collections are involved.

That’s about to change.

ICBC will now eliminate the reminder period and instead send unpaid files directly to collections, once the initial 30-day payment or dispute period ends, or an offender is found guilty in court.

Fines and fees include $230 for refusing to wear a mask in a public indoor space, $2,000 for hosting a party or event with more than 50 people, and $200 for refusing to leave those events.

Between Aug. 21st and Dec. 14th, 290 violation tickets were issued, including:

45 $2,300 tickets to owners or organizers contravening the provincial health officer’s (PHO) order on gatherings and events;

21 $2,300 violation tickets for contravention of the PHO Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order; and

224 $230 tickets issued to people who refused to comply with direction from law enforcement.

Since the pandemic began, police agencies in B.C. have issued 72 violation tickets to people who were in contravention of the Federal Quarantine Act, totalling $78,500.