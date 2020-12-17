It looks like this dog forgot to keep its paws at 10 and 2.

In early December, police in Comox were called after a car ended up in a ditch along Lazo Road.

Once on the scene, the investigating officer found a woman and her dog in the car. The woman told the officer that the dog was the one behind the wheel.

Police say they quickly determined that the woman was under the influence of alcohol. She was then issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, after refusing to provide a breath sample.

According to ICBC, pets should be buckled up too. Just like people, the auto insurer says animals need to be buckled up for safety.

“Having your pet properly restrained can prevent them from escaping, flying forward in your vehicle, or being hurt in a crash,” it says.

Keeping your pet secured in your vehicle also prevents you from driving while distracted, ICBC says, adding that driver distraction is a leading cause of car crashes in British Columbia.

According to the BC RCMP, driving with a pet on your lap falls under the “control/view obstructed” offence. This will lead to a $109 fine and three demerit points.