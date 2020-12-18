Another windy end to the workweek.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for North Vancouver Island.

It says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring, with very strong southeast winds expected this morning.

An approaching intense Pacific front will give southeast winds up to 90 km/h over exposed coastal sections this morning, and Environment Canada says winds will then shift to northwest 40 to 60 km/h this afternoon behind the front.

It adds that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

With windy weather, comes cancellations from BC Ferries. The weather has resulted in cancellations on the following routes:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview)

Cortes Island (Whaletown) – Quadra Island (Heriot Bay)

Vancouver Island (Campbell River) – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)

Powell River (Westview) – Texada (Blubber Bay)

For more details, click here.