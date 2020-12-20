Six local non-profit groups on the North Island are getting some help, so they can help others.

United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is giving out over $400,000 across the region to local charities adapting their frontline services helping at-risk Canadians during the pandemic.

The funds will help address homelessness, and support agencies that have seen an increase in demand for their services.

Some of the local groups getting the funding include the Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society, the Port McNeill Anglican United Fellowship and The Salvation Army Ocean Crest Corps NI.

The specific groups who received the boost from United Way can be seen below:

Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society

Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society

North Island Employment Foundations

North Island Survivors Healing Society

Port McNeill Anglican United Fellowship

The Salvation Army Ocean Crest Corps NI

To learn more about the United Way, and how it is supporting locals during the pandemic, visit their website.