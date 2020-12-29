The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board is in the holiday spirit.

The pandemic-related challenges that charitable organizations faced this year inspired board members to donate over $70,000 to charities in VIREB’s six primary zones.

Several students throughout the island also received $500 and $1,000 bursaries from the board.

Organizations benefiting from the donations include food banks, the John Howard Society, the Salvation Army, hospices, RCMP Victim Services, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, homeless shelters, women’s shelters, the BC SPCA, and the Red Cross, just to name a few.

The board also gave $500 donations to homeless shelters across the island, in honour of November’s REALTORS Care Week.

They include the:

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society,

The Salvation Army (Comox Valley),

Warmland House (Duncan),

Samaritan House Emergency Women’s Shelter (Nanaimo),

Society of Organized Services (Parksville), and

Port Alberni Shelter Society.

All of these initiatives fall under the REALTORS Care umbrella.