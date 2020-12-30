It's going to be a windy day along eastern Vancouver Island. (Troy Landreville, Vista Radio)

Here we blow again.

Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for east Vancouver Island, from Fanny Bay to Port Hardy.

It’s impacting Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, where low, southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected throughout the day.

The forecast calls for winds to ease tonight as the low weakens.

The weather is a little more severe on the North Island, where gusts could reach up to 90 km/h this morning over exposed coastal sections before easing around midday.

The wind has already forced a few morning ferry cancellations, including the BC Ferries’ Comox/Powell River, and Quadra/Cortes Island routes.

