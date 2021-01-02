Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby arrives in Nanaimo
Taylor and Chris welcome their baby boy early on New Year's Day. Photo supplied by Island Health Facebook page.
2021 started in the best way imaginable for a Nanaimo couple.
Taylor and Chris Doughty welcomed their little boy at 1:54 am New Years Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Gerald Patrick Doughty weighed in at nine pounds seven ounces.
BC’s first baby was born at 12:21 am at the BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre in Vancouver.
She weighed seven pounds four ounces.
– Story by Kyle Christensen