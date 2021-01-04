A First Nations community in Port Hardy has a confirmed case COVID-19.

The Kwakiutl First Nation’s emergency management team says one community member has tested positive for the virus on the Tsaxis reserve.

“We regret to inform our community that currently, we have one positive case,” the team announced on its website.

“Having COVID-19 in our community is to be expected but if we continue to stay within our (immediate) household only, we will be able to eliminate the virus from our community. Chief and Council and the EOC want to reiterate our need to be kind to each other during this difficult time and to remain committed to having only your immediate household in your home. There is to be no visiting between homes, siblings, friends – NO ONE! We cannot stress this enough—we need to be vigilant! Do not let anyone in your home who does not live in your house.”

As a result of the positive case:

Contact tracing is underway;

Individuals identified by contact tracing will be contacted by Island Health and provided with instructions for self-isolation and testing;

Health Centre staff will provide supports that the family cannot provide and will monitor the community member’s well-being

For a two-week period starting today (Jan. 4th) a security checkpoint will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

The Wagalus School checkpoint will not be open to vehicle traffic and the Thomas Point entrance will be closed;

Every vehicle entering the community will be stopped and asked the following: names of permanent resident, license plate number, and if you are an essential service provider, you will also be asked the reason why you are accessing our community, address where you are going and for how long;

Residents must have their vehicle pass;

If there are non-residents in the vehicle, they will not be permitted past the checkpoint;

Staff and essential providers will be provided with a pass that clearly identifies them as such;

Staff and essential providers will be permitted entry for work, deliveries and supporting elders only;

Using a staff pass to visit community members is not permitted;

Community members are being asked to remind family members that the community is closed at this time and that they will be turned away at security if they attempt to visit

The security checkpoint will be video recorded for the safety of security staff Office Closure:

The band office is closed for the next two weeks for in-person appointments, but staff will be working from home

All Health staff continue to work from home and are available to answer your calls Kwigwis Daycare and Wagalus School will maintain their regular operating schedule Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available 7:30am to 8:00pm, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19.

People who witness unlawful gatherings, or visitors who should not be here, are asked to call the RCMP.