View of Alert Bay from the government dock. (Supplied by the Village of Alert Bay website)

Cormorant Island residents are getting their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics at the ‘Namgis Health Centre started Tuesday and run until Thursday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm each day.

In a note to residents, the centre says two doses of the vaccine is needed to be protected from the virus.

“You will be given a card with a due date of your second dose,” it said.

It added that the vaccine is not recommended for people under the age of 18, pregnant women, and people who are immunocompromised (undergoing chemotherapy or have had an organ transplant).

Back in April, the village suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, which claimed the life of one woman and sickened 30 others.