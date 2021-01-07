North Vancouver Island can’t seem to catch a break from the windy weather.

A new wind warning has been issued for the region today, which includes Port Hardy and Port McNeill, just days after the first big storm of the year hit the coast.

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage are already occurring or expected.

According to the weather agency, a strong frontal system approaching the BC coast tonight will bring very strong winds to the exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

It expects southeast winds of 90 km/h to develop this evening, before easing sometime overnight.

“Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds,” Environment Canada warns.

You’re encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca. You can also tweet reports using #BCStorm.