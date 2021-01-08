The writing contest is open to students in grades 4, 5 and 6 (Photo supplied by: Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North)

This year more than ever, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North wants to know, what does home mean to you?

Its annual ‘Meaning of Home’ writing contest is back for another year, which means students in grades 4, 5 and 6 have until February 19th to share what home means to them through a poem or short essay.

The contest will see three grand prize winners, one from each grade. They’ll receive a $30,000 grant that will then be given to the local Habitat home build of their choice. Three runners-up from each grade will also receive a $10,000 grant towards a local Habitat build.

Last year’s contest was a big success, with over 100 students from across north Vancouver Island taking part. This year, organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout.

Comox’s Alice Hopkins was chosen as a runner-up in 2020, with her poem resulting in a $10,000 grant towards Habitat’s Lake Trail Road project in Courtenay.

Hopkins is now encouraging teachers and students who are interested in the contest to “go for it.” Even if you don’t win, she says you’re still making a difference together.

Founded in 2007, the ‘Meaning of Home’ contest has raised over $1.7 million to help build decent and affordable housing in communities across Canada.

For more information on how to enter and prize details, click here.